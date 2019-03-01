Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that he could still be without several key players due to injury this weekend.

The Red Devils host Southampton on Saturday afternoon, hoping to secure three points to continue to put the pressure on their rivals in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic were all missing in midweek, but that didn’t stop United from sealing a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.

In an ideal world, Solskjaer will want as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, but he’ll be hoping for a similar response to their adversity this weekend as he has suggested that he doesn’t envisage the squad looking much different to the one seen on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think there will be many changes. We have got the last session today, but we are not going to risk anyone if they are not 100 per cent. So let’s see tomorrow when we wake up,” he told the media, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

“The squad will be looking similar, still. Maybe one third of it will be Academy kids.

“It’s the last session today but we’re not going to take any risks, maybe Anthony, but it might just be a few more days before he’s ready so probably the squad will look similar to what it did at Wednesday.

“Rashford still felt it Wednesday night but he’ll be ready I’ll probably start him.”

Rashford started on the bench against Palace, and although Romelu Lukaku stepped up and delivered in his absence, the form of the Man Utd starlet under Solskjaer will mean that having him back available to start the game will be a major boost.

It remains to be seen what the Norwegian tactician decides on, but ultimately after seeing the likes of Lingard, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera go down with injuries during the clash with Liverpool last weekend, he surely won’t want to take any risks at such a crucial stage of the season.