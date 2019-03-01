Mesut Ozil almost QUIT football as youngster to play THIS sport instead

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil reveals that his career in sports could have taken a very different turn when he was a young lad.

The German playmaker has gone on to enjoy a glittering career in football, winning a La Liga title, three FA Cups and the World Cup among other trophies.

He’s performed at the highest level for years, and has established himself as one of the top talents of his generation.

However, he has now revealed that he could have pursued a career in table tennis given how much he enjoyed playing it in his younger years, but he admitted that his focus on that sport left him missing football too much while led to his chasing that career path instead.

“I was also good at table tennis – I played in school and when I was 11 or 12,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I stopped playing football for three months because I wanted to play table tennis instead.

“I was in the school team for table tennis, and I beat all the players in my first competition. Then I had to play against the coach, he was really good so he beat me. But I really enjoyed it.

“After three months, though, I thought this is not what I want to do for my future. I missed playing football too much basically.

“I wouldn’t say I fell out of love with football, it’s just that at that time I was having more fun with table tennis. During those three months though, I realised I wanted to go back to football.”

Many will be delighted with his eventual decision, with the classy creative ace going on to dazzle on the football pitch with his talents.