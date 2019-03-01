Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Barcelona: Los Blancos star’s inclusion for El Clasico has delighted these fans

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad that will take on Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend, and one particular star’s inclusion has a number of fans delighted.

Real are to go head-to-head with fierce rivals Barca in La Liga this weekend, in a match that could firmly end Los Blancos’ title hopes once and for all.

Should Real lose to Ernesto Valverde’s side on Saturday, they’d be 12 points behind their opponents with just 12 games left, a lead that would seem insurmountable to most.

Real have opted to go with a full-strength squad for this weekend’s clash, with all of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema all included by Santiago Solari.

One player who has also been included in Real’s squad is Spanish midfielder Isco, a choice from Solari that seems to have delighted a large number of the club’s fanbase.

Isco has had a difficult stint at Real since Solari’s arrival as boss, with the former Malaga man often being left on the sidelines by the Argentine for a number of the club’s games.

However, the Spanish international has been included for Real’s clash against the Blaugrana tomorrow, a decision that seems to have delighted fans if these tweets are anything to go by…

