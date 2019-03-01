Man Utd reportedly haven’t approached any other coach as of yet to discuss the permanent job this summer, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the sole candidate for now.

The Norwegian tactician has done an exceptional job since being appointed interim boss in December, leading United to 12 wins, two draws and just one defeat.

SEE MORE: Man Utd compile three-man transfer shortlist, £170m+ rated trio eyed for summer

That in turn has ensured that they’re firmly back in the battle for a top four finish in the Premier League, while the FA Cup and Champions League are still targets.

From the poor results and dire performances under Jose Mourinho to the transformation in the style of play and results picking up, Solskjaer has done a fine job at the helm at Old Trafford, and so it’s no surprise that he has forced his way into contention at the end of the season.

According to ESPN though, Man Utd haven’t contacted any other manager as of yet, with their current boss moving ahead of the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.

Naturally, there is still time for that to change and perhaps the two names in question could wait to make a decision on their respective futures until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, for now, Solskjaer appears to be in a very strong position to land the job on a permanent basis, and his case will only be strengthened further if he continues to oversee such positive results.

Having also got the best out of key players, as well as the fact that he has now proven himself capable of doing the job successfully, there is an argument that United should perhaps back him this summer and avoid a potentially messy pursuit of either Pochettino or Allegri in trying to prise them away from their current employers.