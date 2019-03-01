Man Utd stalwart Antonio Valencia appears set to leave this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting no contract extension will be triggered on Friday.

The 33-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season, with injury troubles and competition for places leaving him playing a bit-part role.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of June, Solskjaer was asked about whether or not United would be triggering an extension clause in the Ecuadorian international’s contract.

Based on his answer below in his press conference on Friday, it would appear as though the Red Devils will opt not to do so, although the Norwegian tactician seemingly challenged his experienced captain to prove his fitness and quality between now and the end of the season to force Man Utd to reconsider a new contract offer.

Time will tell if Valencia can do that, as he has been plagued by injury and fitness problems all season. Coupled with the fact that Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems as though the most likely outcome is a departure at the end of the season.

What appears pretty certain for now though is that the 5pm deadline on Friday will pass without United exercising that option on his contract.