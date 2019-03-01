Tottenham ready to pair Christian Eriksen with £34M fee to seal transfer of £103M-rated Real Madrid ace

Spurs are seemingly ready to go all-out to seal a return to north London for former player and Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

Bale hasn’t had it all his own way since moving to the Spanish capital, with injuries and inconsistent form plaguing the winger’s time with the Spanish giants.

And it looks like his old club Spurs are prepared to go all-out to help the 29-year-old end his nightmare stay at the Santiago Bernabeu if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.

As per the report, the north London side are keen on bringing Bale back to the Premier League, with it also being stated that Real have a £103M (€120M) asking price on the player’s head.

Don Balon’s report also notes that Spurs are willing to offer Eriksen plus a fee of £34M (€40M) for Bale, an offer that Real should definitely take should it actually be made.

If Spurs were to come in with this offer, Real should absolutely bite their hands off at the chance to offload Bale, as well as bring in a player of Eriksen’s ilk.

The Danish international is one of the most creative midfielders in world football, something Real could definitely use given the forms of Marco Asensio and Isco this term.

Everyone would be a winner in this situation, as not only would be Bale be securing a move back to the club where he first made a name for himself, but Real would also be getting their hands on Eriksen, as well as a decent sum of cash.