Some Tottenham fans have blasted centre-back Davinson Sanchez after his error led to Aaron Ramsey’s opener for Arsenal this afternoon.
In the 15th minute of the clash, Sanchez produced a piece of comical defending, the centre-back failed massively in his attempts to head away Arsenal’s clearance – the 22-year-old drove his header into the ground – which allowed Alexandre Lacazette to play Ramsey through on goal.
Take a look at the goal here.
A win for Arsenal today would be massive, Unai Emery’s side can move just one point behind Tottenham and whilst they’ll remain in fourth place – this is a chance for Arsenal to put the pressure on Tottenham (it makes a nice change that it won’t be Tottenham putting the pressure on for once).
Tottenham would of been hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night but they may fall to their north London rivals on the biggest stage once again.
Arsenal defeated Tottenham 4-2 in the reverse of this fixture earlier in the season.
Here’s some reaction to Colombian’s error:
Davinson Sanchez, #Arsenal's secret weapon.
— The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) March 2, 2019
Davidson Sanchez is garbage
— ™ (@rekopacit) March 2, 2019
Oh dear what a shambles from Davidson Sanchez #TOTARS
— CG (@ConnorNG17) March 2, 2019
Is Davinson Sanchez drunk?
— Teza (@Tezskii) March 2, 2019
wtf was Davinson Sanchez doing with his body here? pic.twitter.com/b5D95Pg8KY
— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) March 2, 2019
Sanchez. What a dope
— RMacs (@PhillyHotspur) March 2, 2019
Sanchez showing exactly why he’s our record signing haha
— Marcus (@beastbasher) March 2, 2019