Some Tottenham fans have blasted centre-back Davinson Sanchez after his error led to Aaron Ramsey’s opener for Arsenal this afternoon.

In the 15th minute of the clash, Sanchez produced a piece of comical defending, the centre-back failed massively in his attempts to head away Arsenal’s clearance – the 22-year-old drove his header into the ground – which allowed Alexandre Lacazette to play Ramsey through on goal.

Take a look at the goal here.

A win for Arsenal today would be massive, Unai Emery’s side can move just one point behind Tottenham and whilst they’ll remain in fourth place – this is a chance for Arsenal to put the pressure on Tottenham (it makes a nice change that it won’t be Tottenham putting the pressure on for once).

Tottenham would of been hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night but they may fall to their north London rivals on the biggest stage once again.

Arsenal defeated Tottenham 4-2 in the reverse of this fixture earlier in the season.

Here’s some reaction to Colombian’s error:

Davinson Sanchez, #Arsenal's secret weapon. — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) March 2, 2019

Davidson Sanchez is garbage — ™ (@rekopacit) March 2, 2019

Oh dear what a shambles from Davidson Sanchez #TOTARS — CG (@ConnorNG17) March 2, 2019

Is Davinson Sanchez drunk? — Teza (@Tezskii) March 2, 2019

wtf was Davinson Sanchez doing with his body here? pic.twitter.com/b5D95Pg8KY — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) March 2, 2019

Sanchez. What a dope — RMacs (@PhillyHotspur) March 2, 2019

Sanchez showing exactly why he’s our record signing haha — Marcus (@beastbasher) March 2, 2019