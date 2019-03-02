Menu

Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Tottenham: These Gunners fans shocked by key figures on bench

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal face rivals Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday in what is a potential crunch clash between the two sides in the battle for a top four finish this season.

A win for the Gunners would move them to within just a point of their bitter rivals in third place, and so coupled with Mauricio Pochettino’s men stumbling in recent weeks, it will be a big test for them to overcome.

SEE MORE: Arsenal scout €50m-rated Serie A starlet to bolster Unai Emery’s midfield options

However, Unai Emery hasn’t received the greatest of reactions to his starting line-up for the encounter, as seen in the tweets below.

Many Arsenal fans have been left stunned by the decisions to leave Lucas Torreira, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil on the bench, and have shared their frustration below.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette returns to the starting line-up along with Granit Xhaka, while the other big call from Emery sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan keep his place in the XI from the side which secured a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in midweek.

It’s a big call to leave such quality players on the bench, and perhaps the biggest shock is Torreira in many ways given the tenacity, energy and work-rate that he could have provided in the heart of the midfield to give Arsenal a foothold in the showdown.

However, he’ll have to be content with a place on the bench, with Emery undoubtedly at risk of facing a backlash if the result doesn’t go Arsenal’s way this weekend.

More Stories about Lucas Torreira
More Stories Lucas Torreira Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery