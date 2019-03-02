Liverpool URGED to splash out on €70m-rated STARLET to bolster attack

Liverpool have been encouraged to swoop for Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa as he continues to shine for the Serie A outfit this season.

The 21-year-old is having a fine season this year, as he has scored 11 goals and has provided eight assists in 28 appearances for the Viola.

SEE MORE: Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid: Los Blancos could use Isco in deal to bag €220M Liverpool ace

As he continues to develop, improve and mature, he seemingly has a very bright future ahead of him for both club and country, but whether or not he remains at Fiorentina for the foreseeable future is unclear.

Based on this report from Calciomercato, Liverpool have been urged to swoop for the €70m-rated Italian international to bolster their attacking options, while it’s also suggested that Chiesa could be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah if he were to leave for Juventus this summer.

It’s difficult to disagree in truth as Chiesa has the goal threat, creativity, pace, movement and all-round attacking threat to fit in perfectly to Jurgen Klopp’s system and style of play, and so perhaps it could become more than just transfer talk this summer.

Naturally though, the Merseyside giants will want to try and keep Salah at Anfield at all costs given the impact that he’s made since arriving from Roma, and so perhaps Chiesa could be signed in addition.

In order to continue to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, Klopp needs quality depth and long-term options in the final third to complement the likes of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Chiesa would add a different dynamic in that regard with his style of play, but time will tell if this encouragement actually results in Liverpool raiding Fiorentina for one of their most prized assets.