Man Utd lead race for Brazilian international but face PSG and Real Madrid competition

Man Utd are reportedly ‘in pole position’ to land Juventus ace Alex Sandro this summer, but face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for the Turin giants, making 145 appearances for the club since arriving from Porto in 2015.

Sandro has played a key role in three Serie A title successes as well as in winning three Coppa Italia trophies with the Bianconeri dominating domestically in recent years.

However, with ongoing speculation that Marcelo could set up a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus this summer, as noted by Sport, it raises question marks over how that would affect his compatriot.

Neither star would be willing to rotate or be considered a back-up option, and so perhaps if Marcelo were to arrive, that would create uncertainty over the future of Sandro in Turin.

With that in mind, Tuttosport claim that Man Utd lead the way in the potential summer transfer scrap to prise him away from Juventus, although there is interest from PSG and Real Madrid too which will complicate matters for the Red Devils.

Particularly if Madrid are to lose Marcelo to Juve, perhaps they would request a swap deal involving Sandro as that would seemingly suit all parties.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if things play out so smoothly, or if United are presented with an opportunity to bolster their squad this summer.

Although it has to be questioned if a move for a left-back is necessary, with Luke Shaw making the position his own this season while there is depth offered through the likes of Ashley Young. Signing Sandro could push them down the pecking order and risk upsetting the balance in the squad.