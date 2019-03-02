Manchester United suffer big injury scare ahead of key Arsenal clash next weekend

Man United have suffered a big injury scare regarding winger Alexis Sanchez ahead of their crucial clash against Arsenal in the Premier League next week.

United are to go head-to-head with Unai Emery’s side at the Emirates next week in a tie that could have a huge say in who finishes in the top four come the end of the season.

And it looks like the Red Devils could be going into the match without forward Alexis Sanchez, who suffered an injury scare in his side’s 3-2 win over Southampton.

As per the Sun, United are fearful that the Chilean international has suffered ligament damage after the player was taken off early in the second half in his side’s clash vs Southampton on Saturday.

The report also states that when speaking about Sanchez after the match, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer noted that “We will do a scan tomorrow. It might be the ligaments. Hopefully it will not be too bad.”

This isn’t good news for Man United at all, as if Sanchez has suffered damage to his ligaments, the Chilean will surely be out of their clash vs Arsenal next week, and probably a few more matches to boot.

United are already one point ahead of the Gunners going into next week’s tie, and should they come out of the match victorious, the Red Devils would have a four point lead over the north London side going into the last handful of league matches.

Should they amass a four-point lead next week, United fans will surely be confident about seeing their side finish in the top four this season, it just looks like they might have to do it without Sanchez if this news is anything to go by.