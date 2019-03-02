Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops possible hint over Man Utd future ahead of key summer decision

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he features in a season ticket advert for next year, hinting he could be sticking around.

The Norwegian tactician was appointed on an interim basis in December, replacing Jose Mourinho after he departed following a poor opening half of the campaign.

Solskjaer’s impact and influence has been hugely impressive, guiding the Red Devils to 12 wins in his 15 games in charge across all competitions.

That improved run of form has seen them get back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, and although they have it all to do in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, their hopes of winning a trophy are alive through the FA Cup.

Perhaps simply just an obligation as current boss and completely innocent rather than a major hint of something more, Solskjaer has openly conceded to the media that he features in a season ticket advert for supporters next year.

“I’ve done a video shoot on season tickets so I’m pleading with them to get their season tickets! It will be strange to see myself in a video if I’m not here. It’s not strange doing it, though,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“My kids if they see a commercial with me in it and I’m back home in Norway – that will be strange.

“It’s just part of it being here doing a commercial. As a player as well, [you do one] then suddenly you’re not here anymore and you see your picture.”

Time will tell if that’s an indication of whether or not the former United striker could be set to land the job on a permanent basis, but ultimately if he continues to deliver results and having transformed Man Utd’s playing style to bring back entertainment for the fans, it will be hard to ignore the case that he has made to stay on beyond this season.

The United hierarchy could have easily left him out of any promotional work and just focused on the players until an appointment is made this summer, but Solskjaer is included and it remains to be seen if he’ll be around next season to greet fans at Old Trafford.