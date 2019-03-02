Pep Guardiola casts doubt over Manchester City star’s future

Manchester City could be about to lose one of their most influential players next summer, the star doesn’t look any closer to renewing his contract with the Citizens.

According to The Independent, Pep Guardiola believes that Ilkay Gundogan still needs to be convinced that his future is at the Etihad, Guardiola highlighted that the Germany international is still not “100 per cent” sure on signing a new deal.

Gundogan’s contract with the reigning Premier League champions expires in the summer of 2020, it’s understood that negotiations are ongoing and that the Manchester outfit are keen on extending the star’s stay.

Gundogan isn’t a regular starter in Guardiola’s team, but the 28-year-old has been very impressive since joining from Borussia Dortmund as Pep’s first signing back in 2016.

Gundogan has made 22 appearances for City in the league this season, contributing seven goals (2 goals and 5 assists). The versatile midfielder would be a massive miss for City because of his impressive contributions in big games.

Here’s what Guardiola had to say on the midfielder:

“I think Gundo, in the first season he couldn’t play because of a tough injury, six or seven months out,”

“But always when he was able to play a lot of games he is an incredibly important player.

“He knows what we want, he knows what we think about him but it’s the same as other cases like we said in the past: at the end, the last decision is not in our hands.

“We try to speak with him, we want him to extend the contract right now. Yesterday would have been better than today, and today better than tomorrow.

“But if he doesn’t want to, we cannot do anything else.”

Guardiola added this on the situation:

“If he [was] 100 per cent then the deal would have been done. We are still in negotiations.”