Life is treating Cristiano Ronaldo well it seems as the Portuguese superstar took time out to pose next to his new toy on Instagram on Friday.

The 34-year-old has settled well at Juventus after his summer move from Real Madrid, leading their charge for an eighth consecutive Serie A title with 19 goals and 10 assists in 25 Serie A appearances.

Ahead of their crunch clash with rivals Napoli on Sunday, Ronaldo has clearly been enjoying his time away from training as seen in his Instagram post below, where he has seemingly purchased the latest in a long line of super cars and coupled it with a caption of: ‘Work done’.

According to The Sun, this Rolls-Royce Ghost may have set him back £330,000, pocket money for a man who has been dominant and ruthless on the pitch and smart off it with his business ventures and branding.

Having enjoyed an incredible career to this point and seemingly with the desire to continue for many more years, we can’t begrudge the Portuguese ace from enjoying his money with a new purchase for his car collection.

That’s assuming the motor is his and he isn’t just posing next to a rental…