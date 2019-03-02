Menu

‘Absolute joke’ and ‘double standards’- These Arsenal fans shocked to see Lucas Torreira see red while Danny Rose escapes with yellow for similar challenge

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans were disgusted by the fact that Lucas Torreira was shown a red card for a challenge that was similar to one where Danny Rose escaped with a yellow card.

Torreira was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor in the latter stages of today’s north London derby, the star’s challenge was reckless and he did have his studs up but it was hardly worse than a challenge that Danny Rose put in on Bernd Leno earlier in the game.

In a 50/50 battle for the ball, Rose put in a nasty challenge on Leno. The England international went into the challenge with his studs up into Leno’s chest.

The main dispute of Taylor’s decision is that he should have reacted in the same way for both challenges, if one was a yellow then the other should have been and if one was a red then they both should have been. More clarity on big decisions is needed, Arsenal are the victims of a double standard today unfortunately and they should appeal Torreira’s challenge as he’ll be a massive miss for them.

Take a look at both challenges below:

Torreira on Rose:

Rose on Leno:

The referee clearly set a precedent when he allowed Rose to escape with a yellow for his challenge, but later backtracked on it and showed Torreira a red for a challenge that wasn’t as vicious.

Check out some reaction below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Anthony Taylor Bernd Leno Danny Rose Lucas Torreira