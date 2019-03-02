Some Arsenal fans were disgusted by the fact that Lucas Torreira was shown a red card for a challenge that was similar to one where Danny Rose escaped with a yellow card.

Torreira was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor in the latter stages of today’s north London derby, the star’s challenge was reckless and he did have his studs up but it was hardly worse than a challenge that Danny Rose put in on Bernd Leno earlier in the game.

In a 50/50 battle for the ball, Rose put in a nasty challenge on Leno. The England international went into the challenge with his studs up into Leno’s chest.

The main dispute of Taylor’s decision is that he should have reacted in the same way for both challenges, if one was a yellow then the other should have been and if one was a red then they both should have been. More clarity on big decisions is needed, Arsenal are the victims of a double standard today unfortunately and they should appeal Torreira’s challenge as he’ll be a massive miss for them.

Take a look at both challenges below:

Torreira on Rose:

Rose on Leno:

The referee clearly set a precedent when he allowed Rose to escape with a yellow for his challenge, but later backtracked on it and showed Torreira a red for a challenge that wasn’t as vicious.

Check out some reaction below:

Torreira gets a straight red for a challenge where he contacts the ball first. Danny Rose COMPLETELY missed the ball and only got a yellow. Sod off Anthony Taylor. — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) March 2, 2019

If Torreira’s was a red card, why wasn’t Danny Rose sent off for the foul on Leno? — Jordan Cresswell (@Yesswell_) March 2, 2019

To put into perspective just how biased the refs are when it comes to Spurs vs anyone else: Rose got away with showing studs, feet high off the ground, smashing Leno on the chest. Torreira gets sent off straight away for getting the ball. #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/34iQNhI4ZQ — Puneet (@Punz_97) March 2, 2019

Someone explain how Torreira gets a red but Rose stays on for his foul on Leno? — Steve Hills (@Merse10) March 2, 2019

Torreira unfairly sent off, got the ball, if anything a yellow. Rose studded Leno in the chest, yet also got a yellow but Torreira received a red? Double standards man. — TM™ (@ClassyArsenaI) March 2, 2019

Absolute joke 5 offside ? never even a penalty! BTW Torreira needs to appeal that red card as it was never a sending off!!! Muggy Ref ???????? — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) March 2, 2019

When it was Rose studding Leno in the chest he had “every right to go for it”. When Torreira wins the ball then catches Rose with the follow through it’s a red card. Absolute joke. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 2, 2019

If that's a red for Torreira, then Danny Rose's earlier in the game is a red, and it wasn't given. Sorry, you cannot have it both ways. — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) March 2, 2019