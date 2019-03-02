Andreas Pereira scored an absolutely stunning strike for Man United this afternoon, as the midfielder drew his side level in their clash against struggling Southampton.

Having been 1-0 down to a superb Jan Valery strike, United found themselves on level terms just after half time, as Pereira scored a stunning strike from a full 25 yards out.

The Brazilian was given the ball by Diogo Dalot, as he advanced forward towards the Southampton goal before firing his effort into the top corner.

You can check out the goal below. Brilliant from the lad!