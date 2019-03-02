Video: Ivan Rakitic scores fantastic chip goal to hand Barcelona 1-0 lead vs Real Madrid in El Clasico

Ivan Rakitic scored a fantastic chip goal for Barcelona this evening as he opened the scoring against Real Madrid in the fourth El Clasico of the season.

Having already beaten Real 3-0 earlier this week, Barca opened the scoring yet again this evening thanks to Croatian international Rakitic.

The goal came after a one-two with Sergi Roberto saw Rakitic put through, with the midfielder chipping Thibaut Courtois to hand the away side the lead in the Spanish capital.

You can check out the goal below. Great composure from Rakitic!