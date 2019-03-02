Video: Jack Grealish scores stunning volley from outside the box to hand Aston Villa 4-0 lead vs Derby County

Jack Grealish scored an absolutely stunning volley for Aston Villa today, as the midfielder made it 4-0 to Dean Smith’s side in their clash against Derby County.

Having already been 3-0 up in the first half, Villa turned on the style just before half time, as Grealish bagged a stunning volley.

The ball was floated towards the Englishman from a corner, with Grealish then proceeding to thump home from just outside the area on the volley to score the home side’s fourth of the game.

You can check out the goal below. Brilliant technique from the lad!