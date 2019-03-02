Video: Man United pegged back vs Southampton as Ward-Prowse bags sensational free-kick goal

Man United suffered a big setback in their clash against Southampton this afternoon, after the Red Devils were pegged back by a stunning free kick from James Ward-Prowse.

Having turned the game on its head in the second half thanks to goals from Pereira and Lukaku, United looked like they we’re going to secure all three points heading into the final 15 minutes of the match.

However, Ward-Prowse had other ideas, as the England international fired home a dazzling free kick to draw the away side level.

You can see the free kick down below. Superb technique from the Saints midfielder!