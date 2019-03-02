Video: Manchester United fall behind vs Southampton following stunning Yan Valery goal

Man United haven’t had the best of starts in their game against Southampton this afternoon, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side falling behind to a stunning strike from Saints star Yan Valery.

The game was goalless going into the 26th minute, however it wasn’t to remain goalless for much longer once youngster Valery got on the ball.

The Southampton star received the ball out wide, as he approached the goal before firing an absolute rocket right into the top corner.

You can check the goal out below. What a strike from the Frenchman!