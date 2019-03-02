Video: Romelu Lukaku shows immense strength to brush off horrible Ryan Bertrand tackle in Man United 3-2 Southampton

Romelu Lukaku showed just how strong he really is against Southampton on Saturday, as the Belgian brushed off a horrible tackle from Ryan Bertrand like it was nothing.

United ended up winning the match 3-2, with Lukaku bagging twice in a clash that was full of fantastic goals.

One moment in the match that may have gone unnoticed was Bertrand’s tackle on Lukaku in the first half.

It was a horrible challenge from the Saints star, but amazingly, Lukaku was able to brush off the tackle with absolute ease.

You can check out the tackle below. Brilliant strength from the United forward!