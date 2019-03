Romelu Lukaku was on hand to score yet again for Man United this afternoon, as the Belgian wrapped up a fine team move from the Red Devils to put them ahead in their clash vs Southampton.

Having just equalised through a stunning Andreas Pereira strike, United soon found themselves in front, as a team move that started in defence ended up with Lukaku finishing well with his weaker right foot.

You can catch Lukaku’s goal below. Great turn around from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side!