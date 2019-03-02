Menu

Video: Sergio Ramos lucky to escape red card following elbow on Lionel Messi in Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos can be counting his lucky stars tonight, after the Spaniard was fortunate to escape a red card for an elbow on Lionel Messi in Barcelona’s clash vs Real Madrid.

Barcelona opened the scoring through Ivan Rakitic midway through the first half, and Los Blancos can count themselves lucky to not be a man down as well following Ramos’ elbow on Messi.

The two players both went in for a 50-50 challenge just before half time, with Ramos seemingly elbowing Messi just after getting the ball away.

You can check out Ramos’ elbow below. How he’s still on the pitch, we don’t know…

