Video: Wolves score one of the best team goals you’ll see this season vs Cardiff City

Wolves scored an absolutely sensational team goal against Cardiff City this afternoon, as Jota opened the scoring for the hosts following a fine move.

The goal, which came early in the first half, saw Wolves build out from the back, with the move culminating in some quick, intricate passing between Jota, Raul Jimenez and Morgan Gibbs-White, a move that ended with the Spaniard slotting home.

You can catch the brilliant goal below. You won’t see many better team goals than that this season, that’s for sure!