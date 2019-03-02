Menu

‘When it’s not straight at him he can’t save it’ – David De Gea slammed for poor goalkeeping by these fans after Southampton take shock lead vs Manchester United

Some fans have slammed Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea after he was beaten at his near post by a long-range effort from Southampton’s Yan Valery.

Southampton delivered the Red Devils a shock when they took the lead in the 26th minute after Valery’s long-range effort flew into the top corner – at first glance the strike looked like an absolute thunderbolt, but rival fans believe De Gea should have done better.

De Gea’s 350th appearance for United certainly hasn’t got off to a great start.

The Red Devils can’t afford to lose this afternoon, with Arsenal vs Tottenham ending in a draw – the chance is there today for United to make some ground on their top four rivals, a loss against relegation candidates Southampton would certainly dent their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Check out the goal below:

Check out some reaction:

These fans clearly think that United not giving into De Gea’s contract demands is the reason for the error:

De Gea is still obviously one of the world’s best goalkeepers but unless he improves in this area, the blueprint is out on how to beat him.

