Some fans have slammed Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea after he was beaten at his near post by a long-range effort from Southampton’s Yan Valery.

Southampton delivered the Red Devils a shock when they took the lead in the 26th minute after Valery’s long-range effort flew into the top corner – at first glance the strike looked like an absolute thunderbolt, but rival fans believe De Gea should have done better.

De Gea’s 350th appearance for United certainly hasn’t got off to a great start.

The Red Devils can’t afford to lose this afternoon, with Arsenal vs Tottenham ending in a draw – the chance is there today for United to make some ground on their top four rivals, a loss against relegation candidates Southampton would certainly dent their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Wow. What a goal from Valery.

De Gea is still obviously one of the world’s best goalkeepers but unless he improves in this area, the blueprint is out on how to beat him.