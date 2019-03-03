Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes he knows the reason why Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos elbowed Lionel Messi in last night’s Clasico.

Madrid defender Ramos appeared to smash the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with his forearm in the first half of the match, this sparked a heated face-to-face between the pair – Messi looked the angriest he’d ever been in his entire career after the clash.

After Messi attempted to tackle Ramos, the Spaniard jumped over the challenge and lashed out by smacking Messi in the mouth with his forearm. Ramos managed to escape the incident without being carded.

This has turned out to be one of the biggest talking points from the matchup, after the head to head between Messi and Ramos – Messi’s Barcelona teammates; Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique crowded the referee in a bid for Ramos to be punished for his actions.

Check out a video of the incident below:

| ? | Tempers flare just before half-time… Will Ramos regret angering Messi? ? Barcelona lead Real Madrid 1-0 at the break!#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/Fp5OVzVAFF — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) March 2, 2019

Jose Mourinho had his say on the incident whilst working as a pundit for beIN Sports:

Mourinho worked with Ramos during his time at Madrid and it looks as though he believes that the centre-back did nothing wrong.

Ramos did absolutely nothing wrong, according to Mourinho ? pic.twitter.com/xb790LKSE4 — Goal (@goal) March 2, 2019