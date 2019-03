If Massimiliano Allegri leaves Juventus this summer then Jurgen Klopp may be targeted by the Turin giants.

Allegri is wanted by Inter Milan, according to Tuttosport.

And while Corriere Dello Sport report that Juve could reappoint former boss Antonio Conte if Allegri moves on, Tuttosport name Liverpool manager Klopp and Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola are alternative names on the Bianconeri’s shortlist.

Guardiola could be tempted by the opportunity to win the title in another country, having already won the league in Spain, Germany and England.

Whoever takes the job would certainly be expected to deliver the Serie A trophy, as Juve have been champions of Italy every year since 2012.

Klopp has not yet won a trophy with Liverpool – despite reaching three cup finals – but the German is in a strong position to end that barren spell this season as the Reds are in contention to lift the Premier League and still in the Champions League.