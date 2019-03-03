Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah went missing today in what could be one of the biggest moments of Liverpool’s season, the Reds’ title hopes are on the rocks.

The Egyptian’s decision making was slightly off at times, when you couple that with the fact that he failed to covert arguably the best chance of the game – fans will be starting to question his ability.

In the 27th minute of the clash, Salah’s attempt at goal after breaking through one on one with Jordan Pickford was blocked by the England international. This is the defining moment from today’s clash – the difference between Liverpool coming away with one point instead of three.

Mohamed Salah has failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since joining Liverpool: ? vs. Man Utd

? vs. Watford

? vs. Everton He had his fair share of chances today… pic.twitter.com/GDq7LveohK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2019

It could do Salah a world of good to be rested soon, Jurgen Klopp can call on Xherdan Shaqiri to provide Liverpool with the creative spark they’ve been missing. At the very least, this kind of move from Klopp would show Salah that he still has to come up with the goods to warrant a regular starting berth.

Klopp needs to keep Salah on his toes.

Here’s an overview of his uninspiring performance today:

Mohamed Salah’s game by numbers vs. Everton: 2 shots

2 big chances missed

1 offside It just wasn’t his afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ecjxuIgPfh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2019

As a result of Liverpool’s draw with their Merseyside rivals today, Manchester City now have more points than Liverpool – after playing the same amount of games – for the first time since December.