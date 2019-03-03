Romelu Lukaku swap deal with 20-goal-a-season striker on the cards for Manchester United

Manchester United could be offered an attractive proposal to part with Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Lukaku has scored braces in each of United’s last two matches, but interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to prefer Marcus Rashford as his central striker when everybody is fully fit.

So United may be willing to sell Lukaku, especially if Sunday’s report by The Express has any foundation.

The Express claim that Inter Milan want to sign the 25-year-old Belgian and will offer Mauro Icardi in a glamorous swap deal.

Icardi has been frozen out at Inter in recent weeks after falling out with the club’s hierarchy.

But he remains Inter’s best player, having averaged 22.75 goals in his last four full Serie A seasons.

Icardi has also netted nine goals and provided two assists in 20 league matches this term.

Lukaku has scored 12 goals in 17 Premier League starts and nine sub appearances this season.

He is joint-19th on the all-time list of PL scorers with 113 goals.