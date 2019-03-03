Menu

‘Shameless’ and ‘it isn’t anti-Liverpool air’ – These fans slam Jurgen Klopp after he blames wind for Merseyside derby draw

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Either Jurgen Klopp is delusional or he’s a master at deflecting the attention from his team’s performance, the Liverpool boss blamed the wind for today’s Merseyside derby draw.

The Reds have been struck with a major blow in their race for the title after today’s goalless draw at Goodison Park, Klopp has surprised everyone by blaming the wind for today’s stalemate.

Liverpool could have easily come away from today’s matchup with all three points if they’d taken their chances, the Reds main man Mohamed Salah had a glorious chance in the 27th minute but his attempt at goal was denied by Jordan Pickford.

This isn’t the first time that Klopp has blamed the weather (something that is out of everyone’s control) for his side’s poor performances and it seems as though fans are losing their patience with the German.

Here’s what Klopp had to say after the game:

Klopp’s comments were first reported by this journalist:

Here’s some reaction to Klopp’s post-match comments:

Liverpool are now one point behind league leaders Manchester City, the fact that the Reds have managed to squander a ten point lead at the top will be the one horror that keeps Liverpool fans awake at night.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jurgen Klopp