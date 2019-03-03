Either Jurgen Klopp is delusional or he’s a master at deflecting the attention from his team’s performance, the Liverpool boss blamed the wind for today’s Merseyside derby draw.

The Reds have been struck with a major blow in their race for the title after today’s goalless draw at Goodison Park, Klopp has surprised everyone by blaming the wind for today’s stalemate.

Liverpool could have easily come away from today’s matchup with all three points if they’d taken their chances, the Reds main man Mohamed Salah had a glorious chance in the 27th minute but his attempt at goal was denied by Jordan Pickford.

This isn’t the first time that Klopp has blamed the weather (something that is out of everyone’s control) for his side’s poor performances and it seems as though fans are losing their patience with the German.

Here’s what Klopp had to say after the game:

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 0-0 draw vs. Everton: "Very difficult game for different reasons. I know people don't like it when I say it, but the wind came from all different directions, the ball was in the air a lot." pic.twitter.com/9QgxwfkVM7 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 3, 2019

Klopp’s comments were first reported by this journalist:

Jurgen Klopp: “People don’t like it when I say ot, but the wind…” ?? #lfc #efc — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) March 3, 2019

Here’s some reaction to Klopp’s post-match comments:

‘Too windy’

‘TV broadcasters cut game short’

‘Pitch too dry’

‘Too windy, again’

‘Too snowy’

‘Grass too long’

‘Utd player got injured’

‘Too windy another time’ …

So what next??? ‘global warming made my player sweat and tired??’ — rum.rai (@evolution0rr) March 3, 2019

The same wind would prevent you from touching the premier league trophy ? — Nicholas E (@Nic_ray90) March 3, 2019

Waoh. So we have to blame the wind, I mean THE WIND was the reason for @LFC not winning tonight. And it didn’t affect Everton. More jokes — Steve (@Steveson03) March 3, 2019

Blaming the wind? This man is shameless — THE GREATEST (@Messi_less) March 3, 2019

The wind also affects the everton team Klopp, it isnt anti-liverpool air 🙂 — Mitchell Batushaki (@MBatushaki) March 3, 2019

no, Jurgen. Liverpool can’t win because your best forward aka Egyptian Gervinho can’t score in 1-1 situation against Jordan Pickford. as easy as that. — f (@ironborn16) March 3, 2019

It’s really funny how all these adverse weather conditions that Klopp constantly complains about ONLY seem to affect Liverpool. Notice how in Klopp’s mind, bad weather isn’t an issue for his opponents. — Ciaran (@OCONNELLAFCFAN) March 3, 2019

That’s how the wind is blowing the trophy to Etihad — Kimbo Price (@KawumaBulayimu) March 3, 2019

I hate to say this, but the wind just blew the title away from The Kop — T T (@temitayoojotayo) March 3, 2019

embarrassing — Intellectual Badass (@fedupPakistani) March 3, 2019

Liverpool are now one point behind league leaders Manchester City, the fact that the Reds have managed to squander a ten point lead at the top will be the one horror that keeps Liverpool fans awake at night.