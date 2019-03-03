“The kid doesn’t produce” – Real Madrid legend slams Gareth Bale following star’s below-par performance vs Barcelona

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic berated Gareth Bale following his shoddy performance for Los Blancos in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona on Saturday.

The Blaugrana managed to come away with all three points from the last La Liga El Clasico of the season thanks to a first half goal from Ivan Rakitic.

The result now means Real are 12 points behind the Blaugrana in La Liga, something that effectively puts them out of the title race this season.

A number of Real stars didn’t exactly perform that their best on Saturday, with one of these being, Bale, who had a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman has a torrid time against Barca on Saturday, with the winger even being subbed off in the 61st minute for Marco Asensio.

And it seems like this performance was picked up on by Mijatovic, who slated the former Spurs star after the match following his poor display.

As per the Sun, who are translating from Cadena SER, Mijatovic stated “can anyone explain what position is ideal for Bale after five years? It’s that when you put him on the left, the kid doesn’t produce or suffer. On the right too. As second striker too.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Bale can pick himself up from here, something Real are definitely going to need him to do if they are to end this season with some silverware, something that looks unlikely given the week they’ve just had…