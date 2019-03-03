(Video) Arsenal fan hit in face by bottle after singing club chant before Tottenham derby

There was violence on the pitch at Wembley with Davinson Sanchez stamping on Laurent Koscielny but there was also aggro between fans in north London on Saturday.

Before the match an Arsenal fan was hit with a bottle of beer on the steps of Wembley Park tube station, as reported by The Sun.

Look out for the Arsenal fan getting pinged on the head by a drink ??#TOTARS pic.twitter.com/TJUaSBtQeR — Thatsagoal: Betting Tips ?? (@thatsagoal) March 2, 2019

The Gooner was seemingly targeted because he and a group of other supporters were signing: ‘Arsenal, Arsenal’.

Footage of the shameful incident was shared on Twitter.

Spurs and Arsenal drew 1-1 in a dramatic game which saw Harry Kane’s penalty cancel out Aaron Ramsey’s opener before Hugo Lloris saved a late spot-kick from Gunners sub Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.