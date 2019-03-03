Chelsea misfit Alvaro Morata impressed for Atletico Madrid earlier today, the forward who is on a 18-month loan at Atleti, bagged a brace vs Real Sociedad.

Morata scored a quick-fire double in just three minutes to hand Diego Simeone’s side a two-goal lead heading into halftime. The Spanish giants were able to hold on to their lead for the remainder of the game.

Morata opened the scoring in the 30th minute of the tie after Thomas Lemar’s corner was flicked into his path, the 26-year-old directed a lovely diving header towards goal.

Morata bagged his second less than three minutes later, once again from an Atleti set piece, Morata rose highest to head into the back of the net after a free-kick from Koke.

Check out Morata’s goals below:

First:

Second:

Morata has been a sensational signing for Atletico so far, the Spaniard has contributed four goals (three goals and one assist) for Atleti in just five La Liga appearances.

After today’s win Simeone’s side are seven points behind league leaders Barcelona.