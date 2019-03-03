Menu

Video: “De Gea who?” – amazing Kepa save in Chelsea vs Fulham has these fans singing his praises

Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought back into Chelsea’s starting XI for their clash vs Fulham today, with the Spaniard repaying Maurizio Sarri’s faith in him with a great performance in the first half.

The former Athletic Bilbao man was dropped for his side’s clash vs Spurs on Wednesday, however he was restored to the Blues’ starting XI for their west London derby against Fulham today.

And Kepa showed in the first half that him being dropped definitely hasn’t effected his performance, as he produced a stunning save to deny Fulham in the first half.

You can check out Kepa’s save below, one that had a whole host of Chelsea fans singing his praises on Twitter if these tweets below are anything to go off…

