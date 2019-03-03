Video: “De Gea who?” – amazing Kepa save in Chelsea vs Fulham has these fans singing his praises

Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought back into Chelsea’s starting XI for their clash vs Fulham today, with the Spaniard repaying Maurizio Sarri’s faith in him with a great performance in the first half.

The former Athletic Bilbao man was dropped for his side’s clash vs Spurs on Wednesday, however he was restored to the Blues’ starting XI for their west London derby against Fulham today.

And Kepa showed in the first half that him being dropped definitely hasn’t effected his performance, as he produced a stunning save to deny Fulham in the first half.

You can check out Kepa’s save below, one that had a whole host of Chelsea fans singing his praises on Twitter if these tweets below are anything to go off…

What A save from Kepa De Gea who? #FULCHE And a bad defending from Chelsea 1:1 — Oscar?? (@Oscarsi11) March 3, 2019

Great save by @kepa_46 to deny Mitrovic. Imagine if Ederson or Allison made same save, Dailymail would have dedicated one page to praise them. #FULCHE — Mazi Pita® ???? (@Mazipita) March 3, 2019

#FULCHE Kepa makes an astonishing save from Mitrovic but the resultant corner is volleyed in by Chambers. 1-1 — Ugochukwu Godwin . (@ugodeezer) March 3, 2019

WHAT A SAVE! KEPA WITH AN UNBELIEVABLE STOP! #FFC #CFC ?????? Credit: Football__tweets — Aidan Barlow (@AidanBarlow16) March 3, 2019

Ffs what’s the point in Kepa making a world class save if we aren’t gonna do basic marking from the corner ? — Daninho (@islehood) March 3, 2019

Kepa makes such a brilliant save but kudos to our defenders for throwing it in the water.#FULCHE — Chelsea Uncensored (@cfc_uncensored) March 3, 2019