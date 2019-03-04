Arsenal plotting fresh summer raid for €50m January transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly planning on making a new attempt at signing Cengiz Under from Roma this summer to bolster Unai Emery’s attacking options.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined by injuries since January, but prior to that he was showing positive signs of following up his impressive debut campaign in Italy last year.

Under has six goals and nine assists in 25 appearances so far this season, showing great technical quality, pace, movement, creativity and an eye for goal on Roma’s right wing.

With Arsenal lacking quality width from their current group of attacking options, it would appear like a sensible plan to try and sign a winger this summer.

As per Calciomercato ahead of the January transfer window just gone, it had been claimed that the Gunners were planning a €50m bid for the Turkish international.

While that evidently didn’t materialise, Calciomercato now suggest that a fresh bid could be submitted this summer to try and prise Under away from the Italian capital.

Roma have a history of selling their top assets over the years, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Marquinhos and Erik Lamela all being sold to help balance the books.

With that in mind, it could be argued that Under may well follow a similar path, particularly if the Giallorossi fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men are currently three points off the top four in Serie A, and so Arsenal will surely be looking closely at the situation as it develops to determine whether or not they could potentially launch a successful swoop for Under this summer.

It’s added in the report that Arsenal will send scouts to watch him in action again this month ahead of a summer move, although Roma could hold out for an even bigger fee if he returns from injury and continues to shine.