Arsenal still eager to land Belgian ace to bolster Unai Emery’s attacking options

Arsenal are reportedly still interested in signing Yannick Carrasco this summer, but it’s suggested any potential swoop remains problematic.

The 25-year-old secured a move to Dalian Yifang from Atletico Madrid last year, and has since gone on to score seven goals in 26 games.

Given his quality, age and room for improvement, it could be argued that he could still make a major impact for a top side in Europe, and transfer speculation refuses to go away over his future.

As noted by The Express, Arsenal failed with a move in January, but remain keen on signing the Belgian international this summer to bolster Unai Emery’s attacking options and offer some quality in the wide positions to provide a different dynamic in the final third.

However, various factors could come into play to scupper any such move, with competition from the Milan giants, Carrasco’s salary, Denis Suarez’s future and a possible £40m transfer budget for the summer all specifically cited as problems that could deny Arsenal the chance to sign him.

With all that in mind, it does seem unlikely that Arsenal will be successful second time round, but perhaps qualifying for the Champions League could help to overcome those hurdles and reach an agreement.

Time will tell if they can successfully do that though, as after spurning the chance to secure three points against rivals Tottenham on Saturday with their late penalty miss, Emery’s side remain fifth in the Premier League table, a point adrift of fourth-placed Man Utd.

Carrasco would certainly be capable of making a positive impact at the Emirates though, as he has shown his ability with Atleti previously to prove he can deliver at the top level in Europe.