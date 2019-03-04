Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a real challenge on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain amid an injury crisis for his side.

The Red Devils managed to see off Southampton on Saturday to secure three points and move back into fourth place in the Premier League table.

However, facing a two-goal deficit ahead of their trip to Paris in the Champions League, their squad has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, meaning Solskjaer will have to field a significantly weakened line-up.

Further, Paul Pogba is suspended, and so the odds will undoubtedly be firmly stacked against Man Utd to advance to the next round.

As reported by The Mirror, up to nine players will be missing through injury, with Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia and Alexis Sanchez ruled out.

It had been suggested that Martial could return after being left out at the weekend to avoid risking any setbacks, but Solskjaer has now suggested that the Frenchman won’t be ready to face PSG either.

“Not really, no. It doesn’t look like it. I don’t think we can risk Martial. He’s not been training yet, so I don’t think so,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

With that in mind, the Norwegian tactician has a real job on his hands in terms of putting a starting XI out against PSG which gives his side even a glimmer of hope of turning the tie around.

Naturally, United will give it their best shot, but ultimately, they’ll likely be hoping that some of their injured stars can at least make it back in time for the trip to the Emirates on Sunday to face Arsenal in a potentially decisive clash in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.