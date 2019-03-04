Great news for Liverpool: Injury boost as key ace set to take big step in comeback

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly set to take a big step in his comeback from injury by featuring for Liverpool U23s on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined with a serious knee injury which he suffered against Roma in last season’s Champions League semi-final tie.

That in turn forced him to miss the final in Kiev, while he was also forced to miss out on the World Cup in Russia last summer.

Having spent the entirety of this season thus far continuing his rehabilitation, Oxlade-Chamberlain is now reportedly ready to take the next step in his comeback.

According to The Guardian, the England international will feature for the Liverpool U23s side against Derby on Friday, with all at the club undoubtedly hoping that he comes through unscathed.

It’s a sensible strategy from Liverpool, as they will hope that it eases their midfield ace back into action and helps him build his confidence and match sharpness in a less pressurised environment.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the game as he hopes to receive a huge injury boost at a crucial time in the campaign.

With Liverpool still battling for the Premier League title with rivals Manchester City, as well as their ongoing participation in the Champions League, having Oxlade-Chamberlain back in the mix pushing for a place in the side could be a timely bonus for the Reds to add quality and depth.

However, given the severity of his injury nightmare for almost a year now, the priority will firstly be coming through Friday’s encounter with no knocks or setbacks.