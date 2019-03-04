Juventus make contact with Barcelona star as Italian giants look to beat Bayern Munich to signature

Juventus have reportedly made contact with Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, as the Italian giants look to beat both Bayern Munich and PSG to the star’s signature.

Rakitic has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent years, and it’s no surprise to hear that Juve are keen on securing the Croatian’s signature.

According to Don Balon, the Old Lady are interested in signing the former Sevilla man, with the Italian giants having contacted the 30-year-old Blaugrana star, who’s already had offers made for him by Bayern and PSG.

Since his move to the Nou Camp from Sevilla back in the summer of 2014, Rakitic has managed to become one of the club’s most important players, and debatably their most important midfield.

The Croatian international’s departure from Barcelona would be a massive blow for the Spanish giants, who would be losing a key member of their starting XI should Rakitic seal a move away.

Although Rakitic leaving Barca would be a big blow for the club, the Blaugrana should definitely consider selling the player if a big offer were to come in for him.

Rakitic is set to turn 31 later this month, and it won’t be long before Ernesto Valverde’s side have to think about replacing the midfielder.

Thus, if a club were to come in with a substantial offer for the player, it would make sense for the club to accept the offer and focusing on finding a replacement for the World Cup finalist.