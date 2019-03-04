Man Utd have reportedly been dealt a real setback as Alexis Sanchez could be sidelined for up to two months after suffering an injury at the weekend.

As noted by The Mirror, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a real injury crisis on his hands at Old Trafford already, with up to nine players set to miss their clash with Paris Saint-Germain this week.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Man Utd: Injury list up to nine vs PSG as Solskjaer hints at key decision

Sanchez was added to that list after coming off in the 3-2 win over Southampton in the second half on Saturday, and there are fears that the Chilean international may have suffered a serious injury.

As seen in the tweets below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Maks Cardenas, a respected Chilean reporter, has suggested that Sanchez could be ruled out of action for between six and eight weeks with knee ligament damage.

Man Utd will undoubtedly be hoping that it isn’t that serious, as although the 30-year-old has continued to struggle to find his best form again this season, Solskjaer can’t afford to lose any key players at such a crucial stage of the campaign for such a lengthy period.

Sanchez has managed just two goals and four assists in 23 appearances so far this season, but with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard also currently sidelined, it leaves Solskjaer with a real headache in terms of selection.

Marcus Rashford handed him a timely boost by returning to the starting line up at the weekend, while Romelu Lukaku has four goals in his last two games.

Nevertheless, with a preference for a pacy, dynamic attacking trident, the Norwegian tactician is seeing his options become more limited.

Importantly though, it remains to be seen what further tests and scans from United’s medical staff reveal to offer a conclusive look at how serious Sanchez’s injury is.

[@MaksCardenas] believes Alexis Sanchez could be sidelined for between 6-8 weeks after suffering a knee ligament injury during Saturdays' win over Saints. #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 4, 2019