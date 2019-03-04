Manchester United set new Premier League record following impressive 3-2 comeback victory vs Southampton

Manchester United produced an inspired comeback against Southampton on Saturday, as the Red Devils kept up their more-than-impressive start to life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United came from 1-0 down to take all three points against this Saints last weekend, with a double from forward Romelu Lukaku proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

Solskjaer is yet to taste defeat in the league since taking over as United manager in December, a run that has seen a lot of fans call for him to be made manager on a permanent basis.

As well as keeping up his unbeaten start, Solskjaer also helped United break a Premier League record on Saturday, as the club became the first team ever to complete nine separate comebacks against the same opponent.

This stat is according to the Premier League’s official website, which notes that United’s record of nine comeback wins against Southampton is a new record for the division, a number that is one more than their total comebacks vs Newcastle, and Chelsea’s total vs Sunderland.

Following the win, United now sit in fourth place in the Premier League, and should Chelsea fail to win their game in hand later on this season, Red Devils fans will surely be very confident in their side’s ability to finish in the top four and claim a Champions League spot for next season.

And in all honestly, we wouldn’t be able to blame them for being that confident, especially when you consider how good they’ve been under Solskjaer so far…