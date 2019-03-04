Official: Barcelona cancel promising talent’s contract, next move touted

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve agreed with Sergi Samper to cancel his contract, as he’s tipped to now join Vissel Kobe.

The 24-year-old made 103 appearances for the Barcelona ‘B’ team as a youngster, thus suggesting that he could have a bright future at the Nou Camp.

SEE MORE: Bit-part Barcelona ace with €60m release clause tipped for summer exit

Unfortunately for the Spain U21 international, he went on to make just 13 appearances for the senior side, while also being shipped out on loan to Granada and Las Palmas since 2016.

Injuries and fierce competition for places essentially stunted his progress at Barcelona, and as confirmed in the club’s statement, they have now revealed that an agreement has been reached between the two parties to cancel his contract.

Ultimately, it’s perhaps the most sensible decision for all concerned as Samper will hope to stay fit and get a more prominent role elsewhere, while Barca will look to others to offer long-term options in that department.

Given the signing of Arthur last year coupled with Frenkie de Jong’s arrival this summer, it seems as though it’s going to be difficult for any of the young midfield players coming through their youth ranks to make their mark in the coming years.

As for Samper though, Goal.com note that he’s set to now move on to Vissel Kobe, where he will have the opportunity to link up with former teammate Andres Iniesta.

It has been confirmed by Barcelona that his farewell press conference will take place on Tuesday, in what is a classy gesture from the club to allow Samper to say goodbye ahead of embarking on a fresh new chapter in his career.