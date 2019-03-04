Photo: Man United fans will love how Google Maps have brutally trolled Man City with cheeky search result

Despite being top of the Premier League and well in with a shout of completing the quadruple, it seems there are still some who are taking the time to mock Man City.

City went top of the league this weekend following their win against Bournemouth and Liverpool’s draw with Everton, something that has seen some tip them as big favourites to retain their league title this year.

Despite this, it seems like the club are getting trolled by Google Maps regarding their attendance, something Man United fans are surely going to absolutely love.

As seen in the photos below, should you search empty seats into Google Maps, it will direct you to Manchester City’s Etihad stadium, something we’re sure all United fans will be getting a kick out of!

Man City’s ground has been branded the ‘Emptihad’ in recent years by rival fans, an ode to the club’s surprisingly low attendance figures in recent years.

As per the Manchester Evening News, an investigation conducted by the BBC showed that Man City’s actual attendance figures were 14% lower than the figures that were released by the club.

And it seems like Google Maps have caught onto this information if this is anything to go by!