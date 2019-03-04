This week’s dose of Monday Night football comes from the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday host fierce rivals Sheffield United in the Steel City Derby (KO 19:45)

Both these sides are in superb form, with Steve Bruce turning things around for the Owls – but can they halt the Blades’s promotion push tonight?

What: Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield Utd

When: Monday March 4th, 19:45

Where : Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield

The Owls, unbeaten under new manager Steve Bruce and seven points adrift of the top six, have an outside chance of a playoff finish and know a win against their rivals on Monday will not only enhance their chances, but also dent the Blades automatic promotion hopes.

Sheffield United will return to second in the table if they bag all three points at Hillsborough. With one defeat in their last ten league games the Blades are one of the form sides in the Championship.

Chris Wilder’s side have recorded three clean sheets on the bounce and are 13/5 to win to nil.

Low scoring affair on cards?

Both of the last two Steel City Derbies have ended goalless and it’s 10/1 to for a hat-trick of nil nil scorelines. Away from home, though, United have been red hot and are the Championship’s third highest scoring team on the road. Two or more Sheffield United goals 11/10.

Steve Fletcher is a man in form under Steve Bruce netting three goals in his last two outings and he’s 5/2 to score anytime. United’s dangerman needs no introduction.

Billy Sharp, with 22 goals to his name already this season, is in red hot form and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring.

This is a game that could have huge significance in the race for promotion and following their recent run of good form Sheffield United head to Hillsborough as the bookies 21/20 favourite, while the hosts are 13/5 to pick up all three points and the draw is 23/10.

