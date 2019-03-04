The cost of a career in Sport – how football stacks up against the rest

Most of us dream of making it as a sportsman or sportswoman, but the figures behind the cost of chasing that dream are fascinating.

Taking into consideration various factors including the chances of making it to the top level, how long a career would last and the cost behind chasing that objective are all taken into considering in this intriguing study by Money Pug.

So how does football stack up against five of the other most popular sports in the UK?

Football

Football has some of the lowest costs in terms of making it as a professional as most routes to making it as a professional are subsidised.

Academies invest in youth to either develop them into first-team stars or to sell them on for a bigger profit. However, it’s unsurprisingly a very competitive sport as out of every 1.5 million hopefuls, only 180 make it as a Premier League professional.

The average wage starts at £35,000 per week in the Premier League to £11,000 p/w in the Championship. That figure continues to drop with League One at £2,300 and League Two at £1,100. However, make it as an international and you could hit the jackpot with the England squad that went to the World Cup last summer seeing their weekly salaries total £2,095,000.

Other sports

Rugby’s median wage sits at £70,000, with the Premiership level rising up to £200,000. As expected, that figures drops drastically the lower down the chain you go, while England has the biggest number of players out of the Six Nations countries.

As for Golf, the cost of surviving on the top global tours is around £207,000, making sponsorship absolutely fundamental which is seen in the top players trying to land the most lucrative deals.

Make it at the highest level, and the rewards are there. However, with a 0.025% chance of making it as a European PGA Tour Golfer and 0.16% chance as a PGA Golfer, it’s a tough nut to crack.

It gets tougher chasing a tennis dream, as there are only 27 UK professionals on the Tour, with just four of those players in the top 200.

The probabilities of making it to the highest level are shockingly slim, with a 0.0032% chance of making it as a touring tennis professional.

If Hockey is your passion, Holland is the place to be with the best of the bunch earning €100,000 to play in the Dutch league.

Finally, Cricket at county level doesn’t offer a huge amount, but make it as an international and you could be earning over £30,000, with some going as high as £1 million if you can lead the way and transcend the sport.

For some brilliant equivalent probabilities of making it all the way and more information on potential earnings compared to the average wage, read the rest of the report at Money Pug.