Video: “You are so ugly” – what Sergio Regulion said to Luis Suarez during Barcelona’s 1-0 win vs Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona beat Real Madrid for the second time in two days last Saturday, something that seems to have gotten to some of their players if this video is anything to go by.

Barca came away from the Santiago Bernabeu with yet another win last weekend thanks to a goal from Ivan Rakitic, a result that seems to have sparked anger in some of their stars.

As seen in the video below, Real defender Sergio Reguilon can be seen having a conversation with Barca star Luis Suarez, in which the the Spaniard reportedly said “Don’t touch me.. don’t touch me.. Man, you are so ugly, you really are ugly” (as per the Daily Mail).

A video of the incident can be seen below. It seems Barca may have ruffled a few Madrid feathers with their back-to-back wins last week, especially if this story is to be believed!