Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has raised doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ability to successfully maintain his impressive start if he were to get the job on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian tactician replaced Mourinho as interim boss in December, and has led the Red Devils to 13 wins in his 16 games in charge across all competitions, with just one defeat.

That in turn has seen them break into the top four in the Premier League, as well as advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with Champions League qualification and a trophy now genuine opportunities in the coming months.

However, they have it all to do in Europe this season, as they travel to face Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their last-16 tie with a two-goal deficit to wipe out.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has undoubtedly done an impressive job not only in terms of improving results but also transforming United’s style of play and getting the best out of key players who were seemingly struggling under Mourinho.

Despite that, the Portuguese tactician believes that there is still an element of an immediate impact under a new manager, and has raised doubts over whether or not Solskjaer could maintain it if he landed the job on a permanent basis.

“But sometimes in football, and you have the example with my former club (Man Utd hiring Solskjaer), that sometimes changes on the immediate – I don’t believe too much in these changes in the long term – but these changes on the immediate, there are sometimes some positive results,” he told beIN Sports, as quoted by The Mirror.

Time will tell if Solskjaer gets the opportunity to prove Mourinho wrong, as United are expected to make a crucial decision on their next manager this summer.

Many would argue that he’s done more than enough to prove himself to be capable of doing the job, and that he deserves it after such an impressive impact and influence which has continued well beyond any honeymoon period.

However, Mourinho’s point is fair too and Man Utd have to be fully convinced that Solskjaer is a long-term appointment who can get them back to where they want to be.