Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has revealed that he intends on leaving when his contract with the Gunners expires in two years.

The 30-year-old arrived at the Emirates from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and has gone on to play a fundamental role for Unai Emery so far this season.

With 28 appearances to his name, the Greek international has slotted straight into the Spanish tactician’s line-up, and will hope to play a key role between now and the end of the season in delivering Champions League qualification.

Whether that comes through a top-four finish in the Premier League or a Europa League triumph remains to be seen, but Arsenal will be desperate to get back to Europe’s premier competition.

However, Sokratis has been outlining his plans for the future it seems, and he envisages leaving north London when his contract expires.

“I’ll be 31 this summer, I have two years on my contract with Arsenal, then I would like to play in the US or in Asia. Or Greece, in the team of my city,” he told Kicker, as reported by Calciomercato.

Time will tell if it plays out that way, but while on one hand it’s quite surprising to hear a player plot out his future with the media, if that’s what he wishes to do then his honesty has to be appreciated.

While he has been an important addition this season, Arsenal do have the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the league, having conceded 39 goals in 29 games.

With that in mind, they’ll arguably need better long-term options themselves anyway, and so allowing Sokratis to move on, preferably by selling him before his contract expires rather than losing him for nothing, it could suit all parties concerned.