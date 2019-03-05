Barcelona legend Carles Puyol is absolutely loving Real Madrid’s humiliation against Ajax

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has been tweeting his response to tonight’s incredible Champions League game between Real Madrid and Ajax.

The former Barca captain is clearly loving seeing his old rivals lose so heavily to the Dutch side, who lead 4-1 at the Bernabeu at the time of writing.

If it stays like this it will be one of the most remarkable upsets we’ve seen in Europe in recent times, and it will mean the end of Real Madrid’s recent dominance of the competition.

The Spanish giants have won the last three finals in a row, as well as four of the last five, and that won’t have been easy viewing for Barcelona fans.

Puyol’s reaction tonight probably sums up how supporters of the Catalan giants will be feeling right now, as he just seems a combination of stunned and overjoyed.

Here’s a look at a couple of his tweets from tonight as he enjoys this Real Madrid collapse…

Qué golazo! Como juega el @AFCAjax ?? — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) March 5, 2019