Bayern Munich plotting summer transfer swoop for 18-year-old Arsenal wonderkid

Arsenal teenager Xavier Amaechi is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, who could submit a formal bid for his services at the end of the season.

According to Football London, Bayern have been keen admirers of the 18-year-old for a while now, as they continue to scout young talent in the English Premier League.

The Bundesliga giants attempted to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi during the January window – submitting a £35 million offer, as Football London reports – but they were ultimately unable to land the youngster’s signature.

Bayern are expected to go back in for Hudson-Odoi when the market reopens in May, but should they miss out on the mercurial star, Amaechi is also on their list of possible targets.

Football London reports that the Arsenal attacker has been likened to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho by experts working in English youth football and Bayern would be hoping that he could have the same impact in Germany if he was lured away from the Emirates Stadium.

Sancho has enjoyed a fantastic breakout season with Dortmund, earning his first international caps for England in the process and he has been widely tipped for great things at the highest level of the game.

Amaechi is similarly talented – capable of playing on either flank and supremely confident in possession, with brilliant dribbling skills and considerable technical ability.

The Gunners wonderkid is most effective cutting in on his left foot from the right wing, as he has demonstrated in 10 appearances for the club’s youth team this season.

Arsenal will surely be desperate to keep hold of one of their most prized young assets beyond this year, but if Bayern come in with a large enough bid this summer, their resolve might be tested.

Either way, Amaechi’s career will certainly be worth following in the near future as he matures and refines his overall game, with plenty of room for a new hero to emerge at the Emirates under Unai Emery.